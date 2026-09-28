Cowboys reveal unfortunate timeline for Jalen Thompson injury

FRISCO, Texas — The hits keep on coming for the Dallas Cowboys. The gut-wrenching loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio was a tough pill to swallow, in and of itself, but it's made far worse by the fact it included more bites from the injury bug.
Multiple Cowboys defenders suffered injury in Week 3, headlined by the news received on Jalen Thompson. The veteran safety exited the contest midway through the second quarter, needing to be helped off of the field, and did not return.
On Monday, shortly after the team landed in Dallas, it was revealed by Cowboys' chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones that Thompson is the latest candidate for a possible stint on the injured reserve list.
"The safety position is tough. We've been hit there, no question," he told 105.3 the Fan. "And to the corner[back] spot as well, to the same degree. We're very hopeful [Malik] Hooker will have a shot this week. But, unfortunately, it does look like we're gonna miss [Jalen Thompson] for some weeks, along with [P.J.] Locke.
"That safety spot, we'll definitely be looking to see if there's a way to shore that up while those two [rehab]. They're both looking at four-plus weeks of missing time."
Another brutal blow to the secondary and to Christian Parker's defense as a whole, made more critical by the sheer fact Parker's defense is still in its infancy and trying to figure out its identity and how to grow together.
Additional injuries in Rio included to defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (calf) and cornerback Shavon Revel (right knee) that are awaiting test results to assess their availability for the Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans, and beyond, as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown works to try and return this week from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1.
But, for all the injuries being suffered, the Cowboys' safety group has effectively gone from being a strength of the defense to arguably the one with the most concern only three games into the 2026 season.
"Good news is, that was one of our positions of depth, and we actually kept an extra one when we cut down to 53," Jones said. "We kept six rather than five, because of the quality of the players, and we're needing every one of them right now because of the injuries."