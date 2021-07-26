Jerry Jones Updates Health Of Cooper, Lawrence

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys might be waiting on a pair of their star players until the team gets back to Texas.
As the team nears the one-week mark at training camp in California, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the status of Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence. The duo was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the outset of camp with an ankle and a back injury, respectively, and have been rehabbing those injuries since practice began.
"I bet it's after Arizona," Jones said.
At the conclusion of their stay in Oxnard, the Cowboys will travel to Glendale, Ariz., to play the Cardinals in their second game of the preseason on Aug. 13. They'll return to Dallas immediately following the game, which obviously means that not much is expected of Cooper or Lawrence during this stint in California.
That doesn't seem too alarming for players of Cooper and Lawrence's caliber. Even after returning from the West Coast, the Cowboys still have three weeks and two preseason games before they trim the roster down. Jones seemed confident the Cowboys will have plenty of time to get the pair ready to go for the regular season.
"We'll get some game activity, I think, out of all those guys," he said.