Jerry Jones Updates Health Of Cooper, Lawrence

At the conclusion of their stay in Oxnard, the Cowboys will travel to Glendale, Ariz., to play the Cardinals in their second game of the preseason on Aug. 13. They'll return to Dallas immediately following the game, which obviously means that not much is expected of Cooper or Lawrence during this stint in California.

That doesn't seem too alarming for players of Cooper and Lawrence's caliber. Even after returning from the West Coast, the Cowboys still have three weeks and two preseason games before they trim the roster down. Jones seemed confident the Cowboys will have plenty of time to get the pair ready to go for the regular season.