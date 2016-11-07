Jerry Jones Won't Speculate On Romo, But Expects Him To "Do More" This Week

Nov 07, 2016 at 05:51 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Jerry Jones did everyone the favor of ruling Tony Romo out well before the Cowboys traveled to Cleveland last week. Don't expect the same courtesy this time around.

Fresh off his team's 35-10 beating of the Browns, the Cowboys' owner/general manager held his customary interview session with reporters. But when questions turned toward the familiar subject of Romo's availability, Jones was much more evasive than he was a week ago.

"Unlike last week, I wouldn't speculate," he said through a smile.

It has been more than two months since Romo suffered a compression fracture in an Aug. 25 preseason game against Seattle. In recent weeks, the veteran quarterback has showed signs of a possible return to action, as he has participated in four of the Cowboys' last six practices – twice ahead of the Oct. 30 game against Philadelphia, and twice more before the trip to Cleveland.

It only stands to reason that Romo is making steady progress as more time passes from the time of the injury.

"Romo is a week better off, he's stronger," Jones said. "He's certainly quicker – all the things that you would expect another week, and a good week on his part, with strength and conditioning."

Jones added that he expects Romo to ramp up his workload in practice this week, ahead of the Week 10 trip to play Pittsburgh. In previous practice, Romo has participated in individual drills at the outset of practice, and he has played a limited role in the team's seven-on-seven work.

Jones didn't elaborate on what an increased workload might mean, but he said he was encouraged by the progress Romo has made during the last two months.

"I don't know, but he will do more," he said. "And he's really doing things that are strong, relative to last year – his strength is ahead of last year."

[embeddedad0]Any talk about Romo's recovery is ultimately going to lead back to a familiar topic – the question of whether he'll replace Dak Prescott in the starting lineup once he's healthy. It's become an increasingly difficult question to answer, given that Prescott has helped the Cowboys to a 7-1 record on the strength of seven straight wins.

Anyone familiar with the conversation should also be familiar with Jones' response to it by now. With the Cowboys winning games and Romo still working to return, there's no need to make a decision – and Jones doesn't plan to. Asked about it repeatedly on Sunday evening, he referred to the situation as "a wonderful problem to have."

"We've got some real talent at our quarterback position," he said. "I think Tony Romo is one of the best quarterbacks that have played this game. My real regret would be to have had him here and not won a Super Bowl with him – he's that talented. Then I look at Dak and how he's playing, his future – I just don't have a problem with his situation."

There's been some speculation that a drawn out decision might fragment the Cowboys' locker room, with some players rallying behind the rookie quarterback and other siding with the established veteran.

That isn't a concern for the Cowboys, to hear it from Jones. The reasoning is evident, as he said the entire organization is maintaining a singular focus: continuing to win.

"Everybody wants to do whatever it takes to move the football, win and stop them," he said. "So no, I'm not the least bit. When I talk to coaches or talk to players, I don't walk on egg shells at all, relative to Romo or Dak."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
Advertising