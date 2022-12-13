Jerry Not Ruling Out OBJ Signing For The Playoffs

But no mistake, Jones sounded even more excited about the addition of Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler who has played 10 seasons for the Colts.

"I've always admired him as the player he was in Indianapolis," Jones said. " I knew he was picking his team so to speak. He had a lot of interest out there. He of course, was interested in what we're doing and what we're doing at this time. It was an opportunity for us and we took it. He can really help us out. He's really one of the smartest receivers that I can remember."

Jones commented on Hilton's position flex and speed, but it sounds like his availability to play now, something Beckham can't offer at the moment, is a plus.

"(Hilton) also brings a ton of experiences. That's big, real big because we want him to step in immediately," Jones said. "He's seen the kind of routes that we're going to run. I think he's a real pick-up for us that will frankly hit the ground running and immediately give us some help.

"He's ready to fit and ready to go."