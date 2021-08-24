Jerry On Dak's Shoulder Recovery: 'He's There'

With an abundance of caution, the Cowboys have kept Prescott out of team drills (and preseason games) and restricted his throwing volume over the past four weeks. Gradually his workload has increased. He went through a successful pre-game routine of about 50 throws before kickoff Saturday against Houston, and head coach Mike McCarthy expects him to do more in practice this week, though it remains to be seen if he'll get any reps in competitive drills.

"When he wants to right now he can let it go and does," Jones said. "A lot of those exercises that he does as well as the actually throwing the ball, that'll increase as each day goes by, each practice goes by, that'll increase as go toward Tampa.

"It's interesting to note, though, that if he'd had to, he could've finished a game. If he'd had to, he could've gone out in my mind the next week and played. But since we're over 17 games away from potentially even being in the playoffs and hopefully several games in the playoffs, it just doesn't make any sense. Just slightly evaluating it says, give it a little rest."

Jones said the current restrictions in Prescott's current workload are "100%" about preventing the injury from resurfacing later in the season.