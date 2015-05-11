Job's Open For Undrafted WRs Looking To Replace Dwayne Harris

IRVING, Texas – Deontay Greenberry knew Miles Austin made himself into a Pro Bowler during his eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. What he didn't know was, like himself, Austin originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2006.

That made him smile.

"That's big news," he said. "I'm just trying to come in and make a name for myself and earn a spot on this team."

Greenberry, a three-year star at the University of Houston, isn't alone. The Cowboys signed five receivers after the draft for necessary depth on their 90-man roster, as well as competition for backup and/or return duties: Greenberry, George Farmer (USC), Lucky Whitehead (Florida Atlantic), Antwan Goodley (Baylor) and Nick Harwell (Kansas). Der'rikk Thompson, a tryout from SMU, made some plays in last weekend's rookie minicamp, too.

The club had interest in drafting a receiver, "but as it turned out, it was the same thing as (with) running back," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "Every time we had our eye on one, they tended to come off our board and then the next guy down we had a better player (at another position)."

The Cowboys moved quickly to sign the aforementioned five wideouts, as a couple were on the team's draft board in the later rounds. Jones is as excited about this year's undrafted class as in 2006 when Austin and Sam Hurd made the initial 53-man roster and wound up playing a combined 13 seasons in Dallas.

It's no secret the Cowboys have a history of keeping and developing undrafted receivers. Greenberry and the others are familiar with $13.6 million man Cole Beasley, the most recent rookie free agent to beat the odds and become a reliable contributor under the guidance of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and receivers coach Derek Dooley.

"I know that they know how to work with smaller receivers," the 5-9 Whitehead said. "I've seen that all these guys play, and they get the ball around and stuff like that. They know how to win."

Perhaps most of all, the rookies know Dwayne Harris – the man they hope to replace as a backup receiver and special teamer.

Harris signed a five-year, $17.5 million contract with the Giants after four seasons in Dallas, where he caught 33 passes and scored five touchdowns (three receiving, two on punt returns). He also led the Cowboys with 18 special teams tackles last season.

When Farmer weighed offers from teams after the draft, he chose the Cowboys not so much for money – his $15,000 signing bonus is a large sum for a rookie free agent – but opportunity.

"I felt like it was the best place," he said. "There's a lot of opportunity at the position, special teams, wherever it might be."

The nation's No. 1-rated high school receiver recruit in 2011, Farmer followed in the footsteps of his dad, George Sr., who played four seasons with the Rams and Dolphins. But injuries held the younger Farmer back. He played in only 24 games with four starts in four years on campus, which included a 2013 redshirt season due to a torn ACL and MCL.

The Cowboys saw a receiver with kick return experience and the size (6-1, 220) and speed (4.35 at his Pro Day) to compete in the NFL. Farmer also played in a similar offensive system at USC.