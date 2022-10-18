Jones: Dak Will Be Surrounded By "A Better Team"

FRISCO, Texas — All signs are starting to point towards Dak Prescott returning to the field Sunday for the first time since Week 1.
But whether he plays or not, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he believes Dak will have a better supporting cast around him since the last time he suited up.
"We're a better team than we were five weeks ago," Jones told 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday morning. "We have improved the right way. We've done it with repetition, we've done it with young players. We've done it with players that have worked in tot he kind of things the coaches want them to do. We've had a lot of depth that has gotten a lot of reps. We're a better team than we were in that lost against Tampa, period."
As for Dak actually playing, Jones said it will depend on the week of practice but it's trending in Prescott's favor.
"He's determined to (play this week), from my perspective," Jones said. "I think he's going to get there. We feel like physically (he's ready to play). He's going to be given every opportunity
this week to go plays. He looks ready to go."
Jones was able to get those "looks" last Sunday before the game in Philly, where Dak was on the field throwing passes and taking snaps from center.
"He had a very impressive throwing session before the game in Philadelphia," Jones said.d "He just really (had) ball placement, throwing the ball with strength, spin, zip, really the whole repertoire of being to throw the football. I think he's got a good chance to be out there."
Dak injured his right thumb late in the Bucs game and eventually had surgery the following week. He's missed five games, replaced by Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 as a starter, only losing last Sunday night in Philadelphia.