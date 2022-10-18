Jones: Dak Will Be Surrounded By "A Better Team"

As for Dak actually playing, Jones said it will depend on the week of practice but it's trending in Prescott's favor.

"He's determined to (play this week), from my perspective," Jones said. "I think he's going to get there. We feel like physically (he's ready to play). He's going to be given every opportunity

this week to go plays. He looks ready to go."

Jones was able to get those "looks" last Sunday before the game in Philly, where Dak was on the field throwing passes and taking snaps from center.

"He had a very impressive throwing session before the game in Philadelphia," Jones said.d "He just really (had) ball placement, throwing the ball with strength, spin, zip, really the whole repertoire of being to throw the football. I think he's got a good chance to be out there."