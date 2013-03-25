Jones, Garrett See Bryant's Maturation Translate To Results





"It just speaks to his passion, his maturity as a player," Garrett said. "He's always been very physically tough, and we saw that right from the start. He demonstrates that he's mentally tough, too, and I think he handled it well during the season, and I think he's handled it well since then."

Few stories about Bryant's off-field habits contain positive imagery. Many football-related stories were negative as well, highlighting his inconsistency as a receiver up until this past year, when he set personal highs in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,382) and touchdowns (12.)

"If you look at his development over the course of the season, there were a lot of signature moments, if you will," Garrett said. "A lot of it had to do with what a lot of people didn't see, just his consistency as a person day in and day out, game in and game out, and then I think he really, really exploded at the end of the year and played as good of football as he's played."

Garrett believes Bryant's play and his rapport with quarterback Tony Romo are directly correlated with his maturity and consistency he's developed off the field.

After a domestic violence charge was conditionally dismissed against him during the season, Bryant said he looked forward to focusing entirely on football. He seems to have put a lot of focus on his decisions off the gridiron, as well.