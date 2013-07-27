Jones: No Concern With Dez; Staying Smart With Romo

Jul 27, 2013 at 01:39 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

dez_072713_650.jpg


OXNARD, Calif. – A late practice Saturday also included a moment for owner/general manager Jerry Jones to meet with reporters on a day where Dez Bryant and DeMarcus Ware were among a small group of players getting the day off.

The veteran days at practice have become more routine recently, as some of them recover from past injuries and others just get a little extra time to recover between practices.

Jones discussed a variety of topics Saturday, including his thoughts on how to monitor Bryant and quarterback Tony Romo, as well as why AT&T was a good fit for the stadium.

Is there any concern about Dez Bryant's health?

Jones: No concern whatsoever. That's just precautionary.

Considering the injuries, are you worried at all with the defensive end position?

Jones: Worry is not the word. The neat thing about these preseason games, is we have the time to see these guys work through. We're starting to see Bass and some of those guys show us something. That's a good thing. After (Sunday),  we'll be conservative up there next week too, going up there to Canton.

Were you surprised Romo's playing status for Canton was a big deal?

Jones: Well no. We just want to use our head. We've got five games to get the work in we think is good. We'll just use our head. We obviously want to see all these guys at the quarterback spot. But I didn't know there is (anything) about it. Is there? Here he is, he's coming back, working himself into shape, I think really what Jason meant was with all these guys with a fifth game, we'll use our head and be sensible about it.

Has Romo looked good to you?

Jones: Very good. I like what he's doing. He's benefitting not only from on the field but off the field stuff. A lot of the stuff you're seeing out there is him and some of his things. Really good. Sit in on most of the after practice offensive meetings, and I know it's going good from their perspective in those meetings.

Do you see any limitations after his surgery?

Jones: I'm not seeing any differences. Maybe I see him playing into shape. He looks a little more comfortable out there when he started.

Are you worried about right tackle competition with Jermey Parnell being out?

Jones: No, because he is out. What I thought and hoped was that Parnell and Free would have a big competition, but that is not in jeopardy right now at all. Free is playing well, but we do want that competition to be there. That would be my only concern.

But I haven't been told anything by doctors or trainers that we won't see that competition in a big way. [embedded_ad]

How can the revenue generated from the stadium name deal improve the team?

"We'll always be spending it for interesting things. There's not room for another center-hung scoreboard, but we'll be coming up with things that make it a fan experience. I did say something, and it's a fact, if you look at the time I bought the Cowboys, I always put everything we get into the franchise and the team, and that's what I wanted. Frankly, I've had my family in an informal moment say, 'Dad, we believe you'd rather create a dollar's worth of revenue for the Cowboys than $10 worth of revenue in oil and gas or real estate.' I said, 'Is it that obvious?' But it also does other things. That's my passion. That's what we want to do. I want to use any skills I've got to help create in that area, but it also can create awareness and create best practices or better practices for the league."

Photos from Saturday's evening practice >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Taking A Lesson From Good Old Days

One of the most memorable games in Cowboys history involving Emmitt Smith, actually overshadowed a great defensive game, proving just how important that side of the ball can be.

news

Battle Lines: Explosive Wars Coming at the EDGE

The Cowboys have some experienced and proven pass-rushers at the top, but there's a logjam of talent behind them that can best be described as a powder keg that's been lit for training camp.

news

Role Call: Edoga Has Potential To Play 4 Spots

The Cowboys signed Chuma Edoga in March with the idea he could compete at left guard, but also knowing he has the ability to play every O-line position but center.

news

Battle Lines: Where Overshown Fits With LB Group

Our daily position series focuses on the linebackers, where rookie DeMarvion Overshown is expected to carve a role, adding even more youth to this group.

news

Role Call: Pressure-Packed Situation for Vizcaino

It's not the first attempt for Tristan Vizcaino with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's hoping this is the one that sails through the uprights to finally land him an actual NFL home.

news

Mick Shots: Story About All These Fixin' Notions

It's story time in this week's Mick Shots, as @SPags52 recalls a conversation with Brian Schottenheimer, welcomes Coach Joe Whitt Jr. back, checks in on Mazi Smith and more.

news

Battle Lines: RB Room Has a Great Problem in '23

For the first time in more than seven years, Ezekiel Elliott won't be running onto the field at training camp, and that leaves a lot to be sorted out behind Tony Pollard.

news

Role Call: What To Expect From Mazi Smith

First-round pick Mazi Smith has high expectations for what he can contribute as a Dallas Cowboy, but in year one, his job is simple.

news

Eric Scott Working to Be 'BMF' for Quinn's Defense

Being a rookie sixth-round pick means the road to landing a spot on the 53-man roster will be more challenging, but something about Eric Scott Jr. has Cowboys' coaches beaming.

news

Mailbag: Keep Things Simple For Rookies?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

Mailbag: Does The Work End During Pause?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

McCarthy Intrigued By Waletzko's Position Flex

Listed as a tackle, Matt Waletzko is taking the lead of other linemen this offseason and showing he can play guard as well.

Advertising