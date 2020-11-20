Jones: No Concerns With Zeke; 'Our Best Player'

"He's our best football player. He's our best one. And having said that, we've just got to have more chances to expose him to the defense. And we're going to do that. … In my mind, he's our best player."

Explaining Elliott's season does require a deeper look beyond statistics. Four of the Cowboys' five offensive line starters have missed games, including season-ending injuries to tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. The Cowboys have been playing from behind in most games due in part to turnovers. Elliott is on pace for 267 carries, easily the lowest total of his career with the exemption of 2017 when he missed six games due to NFL suspension.

Elliott played through a hamstring injury in the Cowboys' pre-bye-week loss to Pittsburgh. With a couple weeks to rest up, he's feeling better physically. And as Jones said, the Cowboys need him involved down the stretch, starting with Sunday's road game at Minnesota.

Elliott has been critical of his own play at times this season, particularly the fumbles that have led to opposing points. But his focus, as always, is on the team first.