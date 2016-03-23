Jones: Romo Doing "Excellent" Following Mumford Procedure On Collarbone

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said quarterback Tony Romo is doing "excellent" in his recovery from March 8 surgery on his left collarbone that will keep him out of football-related activities for six-to-eight weeks from the time of the procedure.

That timetable will make Romo available for the team's offseason OTA's and minicamp, which are typically held in May and June.

Romo's surgery wasn't required – the collarbone has healed well on its own this offseason. Head coach Jason Garrett said the procedure is expected to strengthen the shoulder area and help prevent re-injury.

"I'm not a medical person, but we've thought long and hard about what his situation is," Garrett said at the Coaches Breakfast from the NFL Annual Meeting. "We've talked to a lot of the experts like we would for any player at any position. And we feel like the course of action we took has been a good one. He had that Mumford procedure which they take off the outside part of his collarbone, and all the experts feel like that was the right approach to take and that will strengthen him in that area, and hopefully these injuries will be behind him.