Jones: Timetable Iffy For Kitna, Fiammetta

Nov 25, 2011 at 04:33 AM

IRVING, Texas --The return status of injured backup quarterback Jon Kitna (back) and starting fullback Tony Fiammetta (illness) this season is uncertain right now, team owner/GM Jerry Jones told reporters after Thursday's win over Miami.

"Both those guys are not definitive in any way medically," Jones said. "Kitna has some back issues that we're going to be watching. We do have concern and that's one of the reasons we made that claim (for veteran quarterback Kyle Orton)."

Orton was claimed Friday by the Chiefs, who had a higher waiver priority due to a worse record. Kitna and Fiammetta have each missed the last two games, and Jones said Friday on KRLD-FM that he didn't expect either to be available Dec. 4 at Arizona.

Kitna's back flared up briefly in preseason but has become " a tick more severe" this time, head coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week. Stephen McGee backed up Tony Romo against Washington and Miami. It's possible that the team continues looking for quarterback depth.

The team has been trying to determine the origin of Fiammetta's symptoms, which include nausea when he exercises. He has been around the Valley Ranch facility but has been physically unable to practice, Garrett said.

Elsewhere on the roster, Jones said Friday that wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) was questionable to return at Arizona but it's looking positive for cornerback Mike Jenkins (hamstring). Jenkins has missed the entire four-game win streak, while Austin has sat the last three games.

