Jones: Zeke, Pollard "Quite A Tandem" At RB

FRISCO, Texas – While 2020 has been a challenging, "unique" season for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones believes the running back position is in a good place moving forward.
Jones called Ezekiel Elliott the best player on team earlier this year. And this past Sunday, with Elliott sidelined by a calf injury, the Cowboys got 132 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns from backup Tony Pollard in a 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Pollard showed the versatility that made him a fourth-round draft pick out of Memphis in 2019. He had a career-high six catches for 63 yards, lining up in the backfield and out wide.
And while the 49ers held Pollard to 29 yards on his first 11 carries, his final touch Sunday was a game-sealing 40-yard touchdown run.
"He has extraordinary burst as everybody can see. But he also is just a really all-around football player from his position," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "…He just can be a part of giving defenses fits, and you see it."
Depending on how the week goes, Elliott might return from injury for Sunday's critical division game against Philadelphia. With slim playoff hopes still possible, the offense would have the complementary duo back in the run game.
"They're two different type backs," Jones said. "…Zeke is a tremendous weapon for football because physicalness does have an impact and does wear down and does win when it can be a part of not making as many mistakes as we've made a lot of times (on offense) when we've seen that earlier this year.
"We've always frankly known that with Pollard that we had an alternative there that was another way to do it, but a good way to do it. They make quite a tandem."