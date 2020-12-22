Jones: Zeke, Pollard "Quite A Tandem" At RB

"He has extraordinary burst as everybody can see. But he also is just a really all-around football player from his position," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "…He just can be a part of giving defenses fits, and you see it."

Depending on how the week goes, Elliott might return from injury for Sunday's critical division game against Philadelphia. With slim playoff hopes still possible, the offense would have the complementary duo back in the run game.

"They're two different type backs," Jones said. "…Zeke is a tremendous weapon for football because physicalness does have an impact and does wear down and does win when it can be a part of not making as many mistakes as we've made a lot of times (on offense) when we've seen that earlier this year.