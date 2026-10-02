Just 8: Things to know about Joey Porter Jr.

The start of the week found the Cowboys trying to pick up the pieces after a heartbreaking loss in Brazil and now by the end of it, we're trying to get all the information on one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, who is now on the roster.
That's the life of an NFL team, especially the Cowboys, who apparently aren't afraid to make a big splash. That's what they did late Wednesday night, trading for Joey Porter Jr., who played three years with the Steelers.
Today's "Just 8" topic centers on Porter's entire journey, with 8 things you must know about the Cowboys' newest cornerback.
The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.