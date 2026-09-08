 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - DALvsNYG | 2026

Presented by

Kenny Clark honored by captain's patch, 'excited' to get going vs. Giants

Sep 08, 2026 at 01:46 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_07_ Kenny Clark 2

FRISCO, Texas — Everything the Dallas Cowboys believed they'd get when they traded to acquire Kenny Clark ahead of last season, they've gotten. The three-time Pro Bowler has proven himself to not only be the consummate locker room guy and professional, but he is also, still, one of the best and most disruptive defensive tackles in the entire NFL.

In only one season, Clark has been voted both to the team's leadership council and named one of only four team captains for the 2026 season — alongside three All-Pro players, namely, Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey and fellow interior lineman Quinnen Williams.

"Yeah, I mean, it's huge," Clark said of the honors. "It's something that you never take for granted and always are appreciative of — the team, my teammates viewing me as a leader. It's just my standard every day, just coming up here and showing the guys who I am and proving that every day."

The combination of Clark and Williams, as leaders inside the building and on the field, could prove to be the most electric of any defensive tackle duo in the league, and for quite some time to come.

The latter secured a historic contract extension in training camp and Clark recently saw his contract restructured, indirectly guaranteeing he'll be around for what will become a contract negotiation of his own (as early as next offseason).

And coming out of a training camp in which they were tasked with sharpening their skills against the Cowboys' explosive offense and dominant interior offensive line that, at the time, included All-Pro Tyler Smith, it stands to reason they'll be ready for what the Giants present at MetLife Stadium — something Clark isn't overlooking, but is indeed looking forward to.

"I mean, it's awesome just going against the guys every day. It's truly iron sharpens iron, and I'm excited," said Clark. "I'm happy I have a chance to go against these guys, and now we get to move forward and go against the Giants."

The upcoming opener will mark the first of many opportunities for the Cowboys' defensive line, and defense as a whole, to test their mettle against a mobile quarterback that can make plays with legs and his arm.

How they perform against Jaxson Dart will serve as an early Litmus test for a team that, in seasons past, has struggled mightily against mobile quarterbacks.

"He's a tough quarterback to go against," Clark said of Dart. "He could throw the ball really well, and the biggest thing is just making sure our rushing lanes are clear. We've got to do a good job of containing them because he can get out the pocket and make some great plays on his feet."

Another perennial struggle in the pre-Clark, pre-Williams era was run defense, which is to say the Cowboys could barely defend it at all on a week-to-week basis. Clark and Williams are both surrounded, now, by a revamped defensive depth chart and incoming defensive coordinator Christian Parker (and staff), making for plenty of optimism.

Changes to the Giants' coaching staff includes not only John Harbaugh as head coach, but also Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator and Greg Roman as senior offensive assistant. Given the tendencies of those three coaches, Clark and the Cowboys expect a heavy dose of Cam Skattebo in Week 1, one of the most physical backs in the league.

"He's a great running back," Clark said. "He runs behind his pads.They've got a new offensive coordinator with Matt Nagy and Greg Roman, so you expect them to run the ball and bring a lot of that Baltimore Raven stuff to the Giants.

"[We're] excited for that challenge, for sure."

Related Content

news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Giants & Cowboys

The season opener is just a few days away and while the Giants and Cowboys are no strangers to a Week 1 matchup, they enter this game with different sets of storylines.

news

Tyler Guyton on Tyler Smith, self-confidence entering 2026 season

The former first-round pick knows exactly what's expected of him in his third season with the Cowboys and, if his training camp is any indication, Dallas will enjoy what happens next.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys are 'in play' to make potential trade

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that the Cowboys are "in play" for a potential trade if the right opportunity comes along, and that it would likely be on defense.

news

Cowboys have a 'ton of confidence' in T.J. Bass filling in for Tyler Smith

With Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith set to miss four-to-six weeks to open the season, the Cowboys will turn to T.J. Bass at right guard, who Brian Schottenheimer says the team has a "ton of confidence" in.

news

Joe Milton was 'shocked' by QB2 decision but still remains confident

Joe Milton was definitely surprised by the Cowboys' decision to put him on the practice squad, but it hasn't changed his confidence.

news

Tyler Smith expected to miss 4-6 weeks with injury

The Cowboys suffered their first big injury setback of 2026, losing Tyler Smith for 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury.

news

Von Miller on looming debut for the Cowboys: 'My smile is back'

Von Miller is one of the most accomplished NFL players of all-time, but suiting up for his hometown Cowboys still has him starstruck ahead of his looming debut.

news

Cowboys officially name team captains for 2026 season

The Cowboys named four team captains for the 2026 season, and there are two new faces joining Dak Prescott and Brandon Aubrey for the honor of leading the locker room.

news

Dak Prescott on Joe Milton's return, 'focused' offseason & more

With the regular season right on the horizon, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reflected on Dallas' "focused" offseason, discussed Joe Milton's return to the practice squad and more.

news

Just 8: Introducing the 2026 Wide Receivers

The Cowboys wide receiver group might be one of the best in football. We know who's at the top, but check out the entire depth chart - top to bottom.

news

Sam Howell on earning QB2 job: 'The work doesn't stop now'

Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell has earned Dallas' QB2 job, but knows that "the work doesn't stop now." He discussed how he'll approach being a backup, what he's learned from Dak Prescott and more.

Advertising