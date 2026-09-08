Kenny Clark honored by captain's patch, 'excited' to get going vs. Giants

The combination of Clark and Williams, as leaders inside the building and on the field, could prove to be the most electric of any defensive tackle duo in the league, and for quite some time to come.

The latter secured a historic contract extension in training camp and Clark recently saw his contract restructured, indirectly guaranteeing he'll be around for what will become a contract negotiation of his own (as early as next offseason).

And coming out of a training camp in which they were tasked with sharpening their skills against the Cowboys' explosive offense and dominant interior offensive line that, at the time, included All-Pro Tyler Smith, it stands to reason they'll be ready for what the Giants present at MetLife Stadium — something Clark isn't overlooking, but is indeed looking forward to.

"I mean, it's awesome just going against the guys every day. It's truly iron sharpens iron, and I'm excited," said Clark. "I'm happy I have a chance to go against these guys, and now we get to move forward and go against the Giants."

The upcoming opener will mark the first of many opportunities for the Cowboys' defensive line, and defense as a whole, to test their mettle against a mobile quarterback that can make plays with legs and his arm.

How they perform against Jaxson Dart will serve as an early Litmus test for a team that, in seasons past, has struggled mightily against mobile quarterbacks.

"He's a tough quarterback to go against," Clark said of Dart. "He could throw the ball really well, and the biggest thing is just making sure our rushing lanes are clear. We've got to do a good job of containing them because he can get out the pocket and make some great plays on his feet."

Another perennial struggle in the pre-Clark, pre-Williams era was run defense, which is to say the Cowboys could barely defend it at all on a week-to-week basis. Clark and Williams are both surrounded, now, by a revamped defensive depth chart and incoming defensive coordinator Christian Parker (and staff), making for plenty of optimism.

Changes to the Giants' coaching staff includes not only John Harbaugh as head coach, but also Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator and Greg Roman as senior offensive assistant. Given the tendencies of those three coaches, Clark and the Cowboys expect a heavy dose of Cam Skattebo in Week 1, one of the most physical backs in the league.

"He's a great running back," Clark said. "He runs behind his pads.They've got a new offensive coordinator with Matt Nagy and Greg Roman, so you expect them to run the ball and bring a lot of that Baltimore Raven stuff to the Giants.