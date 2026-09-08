Jerry Jones: Cowboys are 'in play' to make potential trade

"You could look for it to be defensively," Jones said. "You could more than likely see depth on defense. Defense would be the place."

Last week, the Cowboys opened up some cap room by restructuring the contracts of Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson. While that financial flexibility can extend into future years, Jones said it's not out of the cards for the Cowboys to use it to add to their roster now.

"The timing is conspicuously obvious. But yeah, we could use it for this year's team," Jones said. "The cap is fungible, it laps over into multi-years, 3 or 4 on parts that you make available. That's hard to put your finger on. But that does show that we have really viable, serious room financially to make a trade if we wanted to right now."

During Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, Jones was often asked about his reference to the potential for a "substantive" deal. Jones said in the team's opening training camp press conference that high-draft picks were on the table.

"A top pick is expendable this year for me to add to somebody that meaningfully would help us now," he said, unequivocally. "And we would have the right kind of spot on our team for it. So I'm not just looking for a player. We're looking for somebody that can add to the mix here."