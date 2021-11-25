Keys To Victory: Cowboys Must Get Back To Basics

The Cowboys have not fared well against the AFC West so far this year, sitting at just 1-2 in the three games this year, including last week's 19-9 loss to the Chiefs.

On Thursday, the Cowboys will play their final AFC opponent of the regular season in the Raiders, who have lost three straight games.

Here's a look at the keys to victory for both the Raiders and Cowboys.

The Raiders will win if…

The Raiders will need Derek Carr and Co. to control the game from the jump to put the Cowboys on their heels. The Raiders' offense must play from ahead by relying on a mix of runs and passes to put up points early and often. Expect Greg Olsen to put the ball in the hands of Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards in the opening quarter to set the tone while enabling the Raiders to unleash a pass rush that could feast on the Cowboys' short-handed offensive line. With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby capable of creating chaos off the edges, the Raiders' best chance for victory is all about starting fast and letting the closers (pass rushers) finish the game.

The Cowboys will win if…