Keys to Victory: What Cowboys Need To Win Sunday

Nov 06, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

The Cowboys are one of the NFL's hottest teams while the Broncos have struggled lately to get to 4-4 and have traded away their best defensive player.

But there's a way for all teams to win in this league.

Let's look at the key aspects for both Dallas and Denver this Sunday.

The Broncos will win if…

The Broncos will win if they are able to play from in front against the Cowboys. Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in football and he can create problems for the Cowboys' offense if he has a chance to play against a one-dimensional approach.

To get the game on those terms, the Broncos will need to be aggressive on offense to put up a few points that force the Cowboys to abandon the running game and engage in an offensive shootout that puts Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush in drop-back mode. If the Broncos are able to force the Cowboys to throw 40-plus times, the turnovers will pop up and give the .500 team a chance to pull off a big upset on the road.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys will win if they are mature enough to beat a team they are supposed to handle in front of their home fans. Mike McCarthy needs to get his squad to understand the situation and play a clean football game that features minimal turnovers, penalties, and blown assignments.

If the Cowboys avoid critical mistakes in those areas, they can rely on their superior talent on each side of the ball could make this a comfortable win with the offense lighting up the scoreboard and the defense harassing Teddy Bridgewater all over the field. The Cowboys must own the first quarter to set the tone and force the Broncos to chase points against an opportunistic defense with a knack for taking away the football.

