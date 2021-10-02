Keys to Victory

Presented by

Keys To Victory: Which Team Can Strike First?

Oct 02, 2021 at 02:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Keys-To-Victory--Which-Team-Can-Strike-First-hero
AP Photo/Paul Abell

It's a statement game for teams here in Week 4.

The Panthers are a surprising 3-0 but the schedule is expected to get tougher that what they've seen so far. Those challenges should start on Sunday when they travel to AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have won two straight games to get to 2-1 and have one of the best offenses in the NFL, facing a Carolina defense that ranks No. 1 in many categories.

Here's a look at the keys to victory for both the Panthers and Cowboys.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys will get the victory on Sunday if they can continue to play the balanced offensive attack we've seen in the first three games. One thing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has shown us so far is that he's willing to play any style of game plan needed to win. We've seen a passing-attack that basically abandoned the run in Tampa Bay and that was enough to win. We saw a running game that kept the Chargers on their toes wide plenty of wide runs. And then against the Eagles, the Cowboys went back to an Old-School approach that run it right over the Eagles and Dak was more of a game manager, but still was efficient without the flashy stats. So whatever the Panthers give, the Cowboys must be willing to adapt to that and have success. More than likely, it'll be a vertical passing game with occasional runs to offset the Panthers blitz.

Defensively, the Cowboys need to put the pressure on Sam Darnold and make him uncomfortable. The Panthers don't have the most experienced offensive line and it can be vulnerable. If Dan Quinn can figure out a way to be creative again with Micah Parsons and get Randy Gregory off the edge, the Cowboys should be able to turn the Panthers over enough to build the lead.

The Panthers will win if…

Carolina has won three games because the offense has been efficient with Darnold at the quarterback spot. He's been a crafty signal-caller and has three rushing touchdowns as well, showing his mobility. But they have to win without Christian McCaffrey and so the Panthers need to rely on rookie Chuba Hubbard, who has plenty of speed, just lacking in experience. Carolina needs to get D.J. Moore in mismatch situations and if he's locked up with Trevon Diggs, then he has to win his share of those battles. Moore leads the NFL in 20+ catches with six and that has to continue for the Panthers to win.

Defensively, the Panthers have to use their team speed to rally to the ball. If Dak Prescott has plenty of time to make throws, he's going to pick them apart, as he's shown this year. But exotic blitzes and coverages is something that needs to work in this game. And with 10 days to prepare since their last game, the Panthers have to use that time to figure out a way to confuse the Cowboys on their short week. An early lead will help turn the Cowboys into more of a passing team, and while that doesn't mean instant success, keeping them one-dimensional is a way to slow them down.

Related Content

news

Keys To Victory: Heavy Dose of Zeke & Pollard

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Eagles in this week's Keys to Victory.
news

Keys To Victory: How The Cowboys Get The "W"

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Chargers in this week's Keys to Victory.
news

Keys To Victory: How Cowboys Beat The Champs

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Bucs in this week's Keys to Victory.
news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need D-Law & Gregory

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the Giants and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Keys to Victory: Run Defense Must Step Up To Win

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the 49ers and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need To Run The Football

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the Bengals and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Keys to Victory: Sell Out To Stop Baltimore's Run

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to knock off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Tuesday night.   
news

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Must Maintain Balance

If the Cowboys are going to beat Washington this time around, they have to find a way to establish a passing game that can offset an opposing defensive line that likes to get up the field.
news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need Balance To Win

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to snap its losing streak and get a win against the Vikings.
news

Keys to Victory: Can The Cowboys "Steel" A Win?

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to beat the undefeated Steelers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.  
news

Keys to Victory: How Cowboys Can Get This Win  

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to beat the Eagles with rookie Ben DiNucci making his first NFL start.
Advertising