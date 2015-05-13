La'el Collins Back With Cowboys, Working Into Offseason Program

GRAPEVINE, Texas – He wasn't allowed to participate in last weekend's rookie minicamp, but La'el Collins is back with the Cowboys and working in the team's offseason program.

"He's no different than anybody else now," said Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones at the team's annual golf outing on Wednesday.

That sentence undoubtedly sounds good to Collins, who took an unprecedented road through undrafted free agency to become the newest member of the Cowboys' offensive line. After signing with the team last Thursday, an obscure note in the NFL CBA made him ineligible to participate in the Cowboys' three-day rookie minicamp, forcing him to return home to Louisiana instead.

Collins arrived back in Dallas on Monday, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he's already in the process of acclimating to the offseason program. He added that Collins' absence at rookie camp shouldn't hinder his development this spring.