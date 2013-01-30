LA Story Part 3: Nation Finds Out This Big Rookie Can Run

*(Editor's Note: As former Cowboys' Pro Bowl lineman Larry Allen approaches this weekend's Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement, where it's expected "LA" will get the prestigious honor in his first year of eligibility, the staff at DallasCowboys.com will reflect on his career all week. Today, we recall one of the first plays that put Larry Allen on the map, and one that is still a fan favorite.) *

In 1994, the Cowboys were trying to do what no team has ever done in NFL history – something that still hasn't been accomplished today: win three straight Super Bowls.

That was the goal and the mindset for the Cowboys, who had the biggest and brightest of targets on their chest each week.

It was a team of stars in Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, who was coming off a glorious season in 1993, when he was NFL and Super Bowl MVP.