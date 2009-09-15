Landry Statue Moves To Cowboys Stadium

Sep 15, 2009 at 10:34 AM

Tom Landry's famous statue has officially changed stadium addresses.

Workers on Tuesday raised the Hall-of-Fame coach's bronze statue at Gate A in front of Cowboys Stadium, adjacent to the team's Pro Shop. In March, the team removed it from Texas Stadium and placed into temporary storage while Cowboys Stadium continued construction.

The Cowboys erected the statue in 2001 to honor their late first coach, who led the franchise to five NFC championships and two Super Bowls from 1960-88. Landry died in 2000 after battling leukemia.

The full body statue depicts Landry on the sideline, wearing his trademark fedora.

"This is one of the finishing touches that makes the presentation of the stadium complete," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who viewed the statue Tuesday with members of his family. "Coach Landry's presence was certainly felt for years at the Cotton Bowl and Texas Stadium, and his legacy will be with us for generations to come at Cowboys Stadium."

At Sunday's home opener against the Giants, the stadium also will feature a blue star at midfield as well as the Ring of Honor plaques from Texas Stadium. Landry was inducted in 1993.

-*Rob Phillips *

