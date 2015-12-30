Lawrence Finishing Season As Most Consistent, Productive Defensive Player

Here lately, it seems Lawrence must never be thinking about sacks because that's about all he's doing.

In the last seven games, Lawrence has seven sacks, including a streak of four straight games with at least one, the longest by any Cowboys player since DeMarcus Ware. Not only does Lawrence want to keep his streak going, but he wouldn't mind collecting two sacks this Sunday against Washington, to push his season total to 10.

"I want more than two actually," said Lawrence, who credits this late-season success to his work before the season began. "Really, it was the offseason. Working out, working on my first step really helped me, and my hand speed. I just go out and play as fast and as physical as I can. Some people slow down, some people get better. That's happening for me."[embeddedad0]

Not only does Lawrence lead the team in sacks with eight, but he's one behind Greg Hardy (30) in quarterback pressures with 29. And he's tied for second on the team with eight tackles for loss, which leads all defensive linemen.

Lawrence said the same mindset he uses to rush the quarterback typically helps him in the run game as well.

"Most definitely. That's really what our defense is based upon – up-field pressure," he said. "For me, just getting off the ball and stopping the run all the way to the quarterback."

With one game remaining on the schedule, Lawrence doesn't sound like a player ready for the season to end. In fact, he's already looking forward to his postseason workouts.