Lee's Latest Injury Has Leading Tackler "Frustrated" Once Again





"It's frustrating. I want to be on the field," said Lee, who missed 10 games last year with a toe injury that required season-ending surgery. "Obviously I've had trouble staying on the field. I take a lot of pride in rehabbing and making sure I'm recovered and ready to go. But I just have to battle back from it."

Lee signed a six-year, $42 million extension back in August that could be up to $51 million based on playing-time incentives. Obviously, Lee isn't excited about missing any time, not just for the contract but also as the team's leader in both tackles and interceptions.

"We'll see how the rehab goes. It's just a pull," said Lee, who also had a hamstring injury that kept him out two games as a rookie in 2010. "It's similar. I just have to make sure I rehab properly and get back as soon as I can."

So the Cowboys will head into the bye week unsure what will happen at middle linebacker. Jason Garrett said on Tuesday the club is still evaluating the position with both Ernie Sims and Bruce Carter viable options to play in the middle. The other will likely start on the weak side, however with Durant out, the Cowboys will probably turn to Kyle Bosworth, Cameron Lawrence or possibly, rookie DeVonte Holloman, who has been out the last several weeks with a neck injury. [embedded_ad]

Linebacker has been one of the deepest positions on the team through the first 10 games and now it's one of the weakest.

The Cowboys should be in better shape in the secondary, as Morris Claiborne (hamstring) is expected to return. He likely won't replace Orlando Scandrick as the starter, but will be on the field in nickel situations. The Cowboys have used B.W. Webb and Micah Pellerin as the third and fourth corners. Safety J.J. Wilcox (sprained knee) should be able to return, resuming his spot. Jeff Heath started the last three games and had a night to forget in New Orleans.

Jason Hatcher (stinger/neck) should be able to play after missing his first game of the season last week.

And on offense, Miles Austin has missed six of the last eight games with a hamstring injury but is slated for a return against the Giants.