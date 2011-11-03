Lee Sits But Not Ruled Out; Fitted For Cast

Nov 03, 2011 at 08:41 AM

IRVING, Texas – Inside linebacker Sean Lee missed another practice Thursday with a dislocated wrist and is in the process of being fitted for a cast.

"Typically what happens is there's a lot of different iterations of that thing, what is comfortable, what feels good, and you kind of keep working through things," head coach Jason Garrett said. "I think they're in that process right now."

Lee would have to wear a cast for protection if active, and Garrett said the team hasn't ruled him out of Sunday's game against Seattle. Although the team hasn't decided surgery is necessary so far, indications have been that Lee is probably less likely to play this week. They'll continue monitoring him, though, and one full practice remains Friday.

Bradie James and Keith Brooking would start without Lee, with rookie Bruce Carter possibly working his way into the rotation.

