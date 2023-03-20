Long Snapper McQuaide Signing With Detroit 

FRISCO, Texas – The special teams unit has taken a few hits so far in free agency and now the Cowboys have lost another key member.

Veteran deep snapper Jake McQuaide, a player the Cowboys wanted to bring back, will be joining the Detroit Lions on a 1-year deal, reportedly worth $1.3 million.

The 35-year-old snapper joined the Cowboys in 2021 after a 10-year stint with the Rams, playing mostly for special teams coordinator John Fassel, who is now overseeing the Cowboys' kicking game. Last season, McQuaide suffered a torn triceps injury four games into the regular season, prompting the Cowboys to sign veteran Matt Overton, who was more than serviceable to finish the year.

Last week, the Cowboys lost Luke Gifford, who led the team in special teams tackles in 2022, to a free-agent deal with the Titans. Also, wide receiver Noah Brown signed with the Texans, after a six-year stint with the Cowboys where he was a core member of the special teams.

Now, the Cowboys did re-sign C.J. Goodwin, who led the team in special teams tackles for three years before Gifford ended the streak last season.