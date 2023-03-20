Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Long Snapper McQuaide Signing With Detroit 

Mar 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The special teams unit has taken a few hits so far in free agency and now the Cowboys have lost another key member.

Veteran deep snapper Jake McQuaide, a player the Cowboys wanted to bring back, will be joining the Detroit Lions on a 1-year deal, reportedly worth $1.3 million.

The 35-year-old snapper joined the Cowboys in 2021 after a 10-year stint with the Rams, playing mostly for special teams coordinator John Fassel, who is now overseeing the Cowboys' kicking game. Last season, McQuaide suffered a torn triceps injury four games into the regular season, prompting the Cowboys to sign veteran Matt Overton, who was more than serviceable to finish the year.

Last week, the Cowboys lost Luke Gifford, who led the team in special teams tackles in 2022, to a free-agent deal with the Titans. Also, wide receiver Noah Brown signed with the Texans, after a six-year stint with the Cowboys where he was a core member of the special teams.

Now, the Cowboys did re-sign C.J. Goodwin, who led the team in special teams tackles for three years before Gifford ended the streak last season.

But the Cowboys will definitely see some changes in the kicking game now with McQuaide out. The team not only has to sign another long snapper, but will probably find a new kicker as well, considering Brett Maher is an unrestricted free agent and it appears evident the Cowboys will move on after his struggles in the postseason last January.

