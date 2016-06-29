Longshots: Brown Looking To Become Latest Undrafted WR To Make Team

(Editor's Note: Training camp is an important time of year for the NFL's undrafted free agents, as unknown players will fight to earn roster spots all over the league. The Cowboys have an especially rich history with undrafted free agents, given the success of once-unknown players like Tony Romo, Cole Beasley, Lance Dunbar, Jeff Heath and Dan Bailey. This series will seek to preview this year's batch of undrafted rookies, as well as the challenge that awaits them at training camp. We'll continue the series with wide receiver Chris Brown.)

Name: Chris Brown

Position:WR

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 193

College: Notre Dame

College Career: Brown started 32 games over four seasons for the Fighting Irish and finished his college career with 104 catches for 1,410 yards and 6 touchdowns. His numbers improved each season and his senior year he posted career bests in catches (48), yards (597) and touchdowns (4).

Spring Synopsis: Brown rotated into the receiver group during OTAs and minicamp, working mostly with quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jameill Showers with the offensive backups. He flashed the skills that made him an efficient receiver in college, using his 6-2 frame to make a couple of contested catches and adjust to errant throws. Although he didn't have a punt return in college, Brown was also among a group of players fielding punts in the offseason team workouts.

How He Makes It: There's certainly a precedent for undrafted receivers making the Cowboys' roster out of training camp. Cole Beasley and Lucky Whitehead are the most recent examples, and Whitehead, one of only two rookie free agents on last year's initial 53-man roster, also became the primary punt and kickoff returner by season's end. Brown has good speed – a reported 4.44 40-yard dash at his pre-draft workout – and the height to make plays against shorter cornerbacks. Preseason performances, both on offense and special teams, will be critical because he likely won't get an abundance of training camp reps.