Mailbag: After Gurley & Gordon, Which RB Fits Best? Taking Nose Tackle Early?

Nick: To me, you're going to probably have to draft Tevin Coleman at No. 27 or trade back just a few spots to get him. But I can see them standing pat until No. 60 and then probably getting either Duke Johnson or TJ Yeldon – in that order. Johnson is a powerful back that seems to be a perfect fit for this scheme. Yeldon has a little more juice to him but either would be good fits here. If both are gone, the Cowboys might try to get a player like Abdullah from Nebraska in the third.

JEFFREY HANSONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO

With Terrell McClain and Nick Hayden as the top nose tackles on the team, could the Cowboys look to upgrade this spot with the first or second pick?

Bryan: Depending on what you think of Carl Davis playing as a one or potential three – that could be a pick at 27. Davis gives you movement and pass rush for the spot and could be a guy that doesn't come off the field like he did at Iowa. Staff always looking to upgrade those inside spots.

Nick: I don't see an upgrade high in the draft. Remember, Rod Marinelli could've landed Florida's Shariff Floyd back in 2013 but he wasn't sold on him. Most coaches are selfish when it comes to landing a first-round pick at their own position. So Marinelli has faith in making the most out of hard-working players who might be less talented. I just don't see the Cowboys drafting a defensive tackle in the first round or even the second. I wouldn't be surprised for a mid-round guy with some upside but not too early.