Mailbag: Are Two Mini-Byes Better?

Nov 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagKurt Daniels & Nick Eatman
For the past few years, the Cowboys followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play that second Thursday game later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better? – Donald Lewis

Kurt: There are two things concerning this that I've learned from Nate Newton and Jesse Holley, my podcast mates on Hangin' With the Boys. First, players have a certain schedule throughout the week and they want it to remain as consistent as possible. Secondly, getting the body and even the mind ready for those quick-turnaround Thursday games is never easy. When they played on back-to-back Thursdays, the Cowboys really only had one short week as the second Thursday game would allow them to basically keep the same seven-day schedule. This season, they now have to deal with that fouled up routine and hurried preparation twice. And the next Thursday game at Tennessee will be no picnic. So while an extra mini-bye seems nice, I wouldn't think it outweighs what the players have to go through leading up to it.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Time to Answer Bill Parcells' Question?

When posed with the question about how his team was looking, Bill Parcells is famously known for always responding, "Ask me after Thanksgiving." Well, here we are. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better?

Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?

news

Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?

The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?

news

Mailbag: Handling Injured Players Differently?

The fact that Ezekiel Elliott has actually sat out injured at all is a departure from the standard he has set. Do you think this is a result of learning from past mistakes?

news

Mailbag: Teams Know How to Beat Cowboys?

Does every team in the NFL now know how to beat the Cowboys? Run the ball, which isn't difficult against us, and mix in play-action later. Tell me again how elite this defense is?

news

Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?

Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring?

news

Mailbag: What Can Be Done About Penalties?

Dallas has had problems with penalties for some time now and seem unable to deal with them. Is this due to coaching or poor play by the players? Can anything be done?

news

Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win.

news

Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?

Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach?

news

Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?

How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the outside runs without affecting their great pass rush?

news

Mailbag: No Trades But Excitement Coming?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

