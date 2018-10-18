Mailbag: Breakout Receiver? Slot Corner Play?

Is there a WR that's starting to separate himself from the rest other than Cole Beasley? They can't count on 9 receptions from Beasley and 82 rushing yards from Dak every game. It would seem other receivers will need to establish themselves as a threat for Beasley and Dak to continue to have success. - JEFF PARSONS / AMARILLO, TX
Bryan: I have said this a bunch. They need someone to step up and make plays. If I had to put money on a guy I'd say that's Michael Gallup. He's the most talented player they have other than Beasley. Maybe this past game against the Jaguars is what he needed.
Rob: Gallup's contested catch against A.J. Bouye was so critical because it loosened up the downfield passing game early against Jacksonville. The rookie was one toe down from a spectacular touchdown catch, too. He has the talent to be the offense's most dynamic outside receiver, and maybe things are slowing down for him a little.
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When looking over the past half dozen games, how does the slot CB position look when Anthony Brown is in the game vs. Jourdan Lewis? I understand Kris Richard prefers his corners to have size, but it seems like Jourdan Lewis has a better ability to cover inside crossing routes from an outside perspective. Is the nickel back position a 50/50 split, or does one of these guys stand out more than the other at the moment? - J.M. SMITH / ST. CHARLES, MD
Bryan: I love this question, but I disagree with you about Brown and Lewis working across the middle. Brown hasn't been great, but he's got more quickness than Lewis when it comes to handling those inside routes. I will say that it's good to see Lewis getting more playing time, because for a while there I didn't think it was going to happen and they were going to lose him.
Rob: In addition to his slot work, I've been impressed with Anthony Brown's versatility in the last two games moving outside for Chidobe Awuzie. Credit Lewis for staying ready after playing only two defensive snaps in the first four games. It's a good problem to have because Lewis has a lot of talent, but I don't think Brown has done anything to lose snaps.