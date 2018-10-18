Mailbag: Breakout Receiver? Slot Corner Play?

Is there a WR that's starting to separate himself from the rest other than Cole Beasley? They can't count on 9 receptions from Beasley and 82 rushing yards from Dak every game. It would seem other receivers will need to establish themselves as a threat for Beasley and Dak to continue to have success. - JEFF PARSONS / AMARILLO, TX

Bryan: I have said this a bunch. They need someone to step up and make plays. If I had to put money on a guy I'd say that's Michael Gallup. He's the most talented player they have other than Beasley. Maybe this past game against the Jaguars is what he needed.

Rob: Gallup's contested catch against A.J. Bouye was so critical because it loosened up the downfield passing game early against Jacksonville. The rookie was one toe down from a spectacular touchdown catch, too. He has the talent to be the offense's most dynamic outside receiver, and maybe things are slowing down for him a little.

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When looking over the past half dozen games, how does the slot CB position look when Anthony Brown is in the game vs. Jourdan Lewis? I understand Kris Richard prefers his corners to have size, but it seems like Jourdan Lewis has a better ability to cover inside crossing routes from an outside perspective. Is the nickel back position a 50/50 split, or does one of these guys stand out more than the other at the moment? - J.M. SMITH / ST. CHARLES, MD

Bryan: I love this question, but I disagree with you about Brown and Lewis working across the middle. Brown hasn't been great, but he's got more quickness than Lewis when it comes to handling those inside routes. I will say that it's good to see Lewis getting more playing time, because for a while there I didn't think it was going to happen and they were going to lose him.