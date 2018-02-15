Mailbag: Choosing Between OG & DT? Improving "Next Man Up" Philosophy?

JOSE BOCANEGRA

HASTINGS, NY

If the guys you want at the 1-technique DT and left guard position are both there for you when it's time to pick, who do you take and why?

Bryan: Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson is one of my favorite players in the draft. If he's there it's a no brainer. I am a big fan of Georgia guard Isiah Wynn, but I'd draft Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea between the two. I will also say that they're more quality defensive tackles than guards in this draft.

David:I think I'm more confident that a guard drafted 19th overall can step in and start immediately and play well right away. Rod Marinelli loves to rotate his defensive linemen, not to mention there are a couple of solid defensive tackles on this roster already. If I'm choosing between the two, I think I'd go guard.

JOSH HANSON

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Why does this team struggle so much with the "next man up" philosophy when someone misses time, compared to other teams who are still successful with it?

Bryan: Let's not act like this happens to them every year. Is depth a concern? Yes, it is. But to say that they struggle with it is not accurate. In the past they've won games without Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith and even more importantly Tony Romo.