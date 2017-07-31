Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Dak & Dez's Chemistry? Handling The Depth In The Secondary?

Jul 31, 2017 at 04:02 AM

JAMES MITCHELLINDIANAPOLIS, IN
As well as Dak played last season, one area that I thought he could improve upon the most was his chemistry with Dez. Oftentimes, especially in the red zone, I found myself thinking about how often Tony Romo and Dez made some throws look so easy. It's obviously early, but how are Dak and Dez looking together so far this year?

Bryan: I haven't seen real issues with the two. Some of the best throws that Prescott made in the OTAs and now in this camp have been in the direction of Bryant, especially in these previous two practices. The fact that Bryant has been healthy all off season they've been able to get more work, which has shown up. 

David:I think you're going to like what you see on that front this year – just a hunch. These two have been working together throughout the season, and in a variety of different ways. I'm really intrigued by the number of different routes we're seeing out here – from fades, to crossing routes, to digs and everything else. I think their chemistry is going to be just fine in 2017.

BRENDAN RAYBUCKLIVERMORE, CA
The Cowboys went from short to deep in secondary this off-season. What are the chances that Carroll or Scandrick get cut or traded in order to keep as much young talent as possible and get young players on the field? Thinking about the Parcells term "progress stopper."

Bryan: We're still a long ways off from getting rid of players such as Scandrick. These kids are going to play regardless who's in front of them, because they have no choice but to play them. Despite what you might believe about Carroll, he hasn't been poor in these practices. 

David:It's always amusing to me how, as soon as the Cowboys add some depth at a position, fans want to get rid of it. Nolan Carroll and Orlando Scandrick have been solid at training camp, and the rookies look good. There's room for all of them on the depth chart, and the odds are good that they'll need all of them before it's all said and done.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising