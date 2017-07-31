Mailbag: Dak & Dez's Chemistry? Handling The Depth In The Secondary?

JAMES MITCHELLINDIANAPOLIS, IN

As well as Dak played last season, one area that I thought he could improve upon the most was his chemistry with Dez. Oftentimes, especially in the red zone, I found myself thinking about how often Tony Romo and Dez made some throws look so easy. It's obviously early, but how are Dak and Dez looking together so far this year?

Bryan: I haven't seen real issues with the two. Some of the best throws that Prescott made in the OTAs and now in this camp have been in the direction of Bryant, especially in these previous two practices. The fact that Bryant has been healthy all off season they've been able to get more work, which has shown up.

David:I think you're going to like what you see on that front this year – just a hunch. These two have been working together throughout the season, and in a variety of different ways. I'm really intrigued by the number of different routes we're seeing out here – from fades, to crossing routes, to digs and everything else. I think their chemistry is going to be just fine in 2017.

BRENDAN RAYBUCKLIVERMORE, CA

The Cowboys went from short to deep in secondary this off-season. What are the chances that Carroll or Scandrick get cut or traded in order to keep as much young talent as possible and get young players on the field? Thinking about the Parcells term "progress stopper."

Bryan: We're still a long ways off from getting rid of players such as Scandrick. These kids are going to play regardless who's in front of them, because they have no choice but to play them. Despite what you might believe about Carroll, he hasn't been poor in these practices.