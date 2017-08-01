Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Darkhorse Roster Candidates? Too Few Touches To Spread Around?

Aug 01, 2017 at 04:06 AM

TYLER BAEMFARGO, ND
I know it's early, but who are some dark horse candidates to make the team this year after watching some practices? Someone who was maybe drafted late in this year's draft or someone who was picked up via free agency.

Bryan:Noah Brown and Marquez White have shown up for the late draft selections. Lewis Neal undrafted has been getting snaps with both the first and second units. 

David:The suspensions at defensive end are going to open the door for a young guy to earn a roster spot – if he can prove he's up to it. Lenny Jones is a guy I've got my eye on in that regard, and Lewis Neal is another name worth watching. He plays defensive tackle, but he's been impressive enough that he might play his way into the mix.

FOREST GOMEZLOS ANGELES, CA
With our potentially explosive offense, which one of our high profile players do you think won't meet expectations to produce? Do you foresee maybe Dez or Beasley not putting up numbers because of all the options we have? I see it as a problem with regard to how we are paying them.

Bryan:I am starting to believe that, with this running game, that Dez Bryant's numbers will never be like the other top receivers in this league. The funny thing is that Dez has accepted this as a possibility. I never look at how much a player makes in regards to his production. Players have earned that money so I accept that as part of the deal. 

David:With the way this team runs the ball, I think it's only logical to assume that some passing numbers are going to take a dip. But here's the thing: nobody's going to care about that if the Cowboys are winning. Dez Bryant is well aware that he's not playing in a pass-happy offense, but neither he nor anyone else is going to complain about stats or contracts if this team gets back to the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising