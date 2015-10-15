Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Decision To Start Collins? Running More Pick Routes?

Oct 15, 2015 at 02:34 AM

KYLE COXEAST DUBUQUE, IL

Was the decision to replace Leary more about what he didn't do or what Collins did do?*

Bryan: There was no question that Leary was struggling now, whether that was playing ability or injury – that will not likely come out until later. I have always been a Leary fan and from the word go I had a feeling that Collins would struggle to beat him out. The sign for the coaches had to be when Leary started showing signs of getting over-powered at the point and poor block position that a change was likely going to be made. Is Collins ready? He has shown some quality play, but I would also be ready for a break down or two.   

David:Leary isn't the type to make excuses, but I have at least some doubts that he's completely healthy. It was bizarre to see him get straight-up overpowered the way he did. If this line wasn't so deep, I doubt he'd be getting replaced – but the Cowboys have a top 10 talent waiting in the wings. There'll be some growing pains, but I'm pretty confident Collins can plug in just fine.

[embeddedad0]

MARVIN HAMMONDCHARLESTON, SC
The NFL is a copycat league. In the Cowboys' game vs. the Patriots, most of the Patriots routes were wide-outs crossing or pick routes; with the problem the Cowboys receivers are having getting separation and winning one on one battles, why not run more of those type routes?

Bryan: They do run those types of routes and when Tony Romo is in the game – you see them complete them. I will say this, the Patriots did a great job of taking away those underneath routes to Beasley by dropping defenders into position to cut him off.

David:Not to sound like a broken record, but I think it's more than just the type of routes being run. It helped Julian Edelman that the Cowboys were focusing a ton of attention on Dion Lewis and Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots took Weeden's top options away, and there wasn't anyone else he was able to turn to.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising