Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Need A Veteran Kicker?

I'm pretty nervous about the lack of a veteran kicker on the team, even if it's just for competition. How do you feel about the kicking competition so far in camp? — H. MELVIN / OCEAN CITY, NJ
Nick:This one is obviously unlike any other position. I don't think it really matters if they're a veteran or not. I've seen Dan Bailey come in as a rookie and become a great kicker. I've seen Mike Vanderjagt come in as one of the best of all-time but he couldn't make a kick. So veterans can struggle. Rookies can shine. Right now, we don't really see a lot of consistency and that's the real issue here. But it's early in the process. And the veterans that are "competing" for this spot are probably already on the street and waiting for the call. I'm sure the Cowboys will have some names to call if we get to that point. It might be sooner than later.
Rob: Lirim Hajrullahu has been more accurate than Jonathan Garibay on the field goal kicks we've seen since Saturday, but he had a tough day Tuesday, going 3-for-8 early in practice and then 1-for-3 in the Mojo Moment session from 49, 54 and 59 yards. Those were long distances, and they were kicking straight into a pretty good wind, and it's still very early. But obviously Mike McCarthy and the staff will need to see more. That's why both will continue to kick in practice the rest of the week.