Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Need A Veteran Kicker?

Nick:This one is obviously unlike any other position. I don't think it really matters if they're a veteran or not. I've seen Dan Bailey come in as a rookie and become a great kicker. I've seen Mike Vanderjagt come in as one of the best of all-time but he couldn't make a kick. So veterans can struggle. Rookies can shine. Right now, we don't really see a lot of consistency and that's the real issue here. But it's early in the process. And the veterans that are "competing" for this spot are probably already on the street and waiting for the call. I'm sure the Cowboys will have some names to call if we get to that point. It might be sooner than later.