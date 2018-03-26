Mailbag: Does The Allen Hurns Addition Change Cowboys' Draft Strategy?

MICHAEL LOGIUDICE

WILMINGTON, MA

With the signings of Hurns and Thompson, do you think this takes the Cowboys out of a possible selection of Calvin Ridley, or possibly DJ Moore at pick No. 19? They could have them learn for a year or more without the pressure of being "the main guy."

Bryan: I don't believe they're done making moves at receiver. With the 30 visits kicking off next Monday, I have heard any change in plans with receivers not coming in like Calvin Ridley or Christian Kirk. So that tells me that when they get on the clock in a month that receiver at 19 is still on the table.

David:I think you'd be crazy to write off wide receiver as a possibility in this draft. We've been talking non-stop about Dez Bryant's future. Hurns is only on a two-year deal. Cole Beasley is in the last year of his deal. If we're looking at the big picture, this is still a position worth taking a look at.

ADAM GUERRERO

SAN ANTONIO, TX

With the flurry of Free Agent acquisitions, which all seem to address a need on this team, are the Cowboys afforded the ability to move around in the draft? Let's say you like Allen Hurns, can you have the *conversation about trading picks 19 and 50 for Derwin James or Roquan Smith, because you addressed the need at WR or O Line?*

Bryan: With 10 selections, I always thought that they were going to move around the draft whether they added players or not. The problem they're facing now is with quarterback-needy teams trying to get inside the top 10, the price of going up could be larger than they want to pay. But I do agree with you on the players you're targeting.