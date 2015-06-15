Mailbag

Mailbag: Early Thoughts On The Young WRs? Will Mo Be Ready For Camp?

Jun 15, 2015 at 03:19 AM

DANIEL PRESTONTUCSON, ARIZONA
What are your early impressions of the five young receivers we've heard so much about during the offseason?

Bryan: They've used Lucky Whitehead more than the others in the offensive snaps. Nick Harwell appears to have the best hands. Antwan Goodley has made progress in his ability to finish plays. Deontay Greenberry plays with a chip on his shoulder and George Farmer has been banged up and is just now working his way back into the practices. I like them as a group and should be fun to see work for a roster spot in training camp.

David:I stand by my assertion that Whitehead has the best chance to earn a spot, mainly because of his prowess as a return man. He and Nick Harwell have been the main two rookies working at fielding punts and the like. As far as who impressed me the most during our chance to watch OTAs, I'd have to say Greenberry. He put together some nice catches.

MARCUS TUCKERWACO, TEXAS
Morris Claiborne took part in OTAs on a limited basis, but he's still in the process of rehabbing his injury. What do you think we can expect from Mo as training camp draws closer?

Bryan: Call me crazy but from what I have seen from Claiborne working during these OTAs – he will be ready for training camp and the talk of him going on PUP is no longer a concern. He is physically moving well and his stamina appears to be good.  

David:I'm sorry to say I don't really share Bryan's optimism on this one. It's encouraging that Mo took part in individual drills these past few weeks, but he hasn't looked like a guy who is ready to move into actual football – and that's just for offseason practices, not the full padded work that happens at training camp. I'll be happy if I'm wrong, but I don't expect Mo to be ready for the start of camp. Perhaps he can ease in after a few weeks.

