Mailbag: Forgotten DE's On The Roster? Easiest Position To Fill In Free Agency?

JAEGGAR GRAHAM

CINCINNATI, OH

Where does Charles Tapper fit in concerning the draft possibilities at DE? And even more so, is there any news on Randy Gregory, isn't his suspension over?

Bryan:Hearing Gregory is going to put together a plan for reinstatement. Until that happens, there is no news. Haven't heard much news about Tapper and his recovery. We're going to get to meet with Jerry and Stephen next week at the Combine and hopefully they can provide an update.

David:I think it'd be a mistake to count on either of those guys as difference-makers this year. Tapper is a fourth-round pick who is heading into his third season having played just two games. Gregory has yet to be reinstated by the NFL, and we don't know if or when he will be. If either one of them can contribute, that's great. I wouldn't go into 2018 with expectations that they will. I certainly wouldn't let that affect my draft strategy.

RUDY LONGORIA

SAN ANTONIO, TX

What positions are least expensive to fill when it comes to a starting contributor? It would be great to focus on these positions as it relates to team needs in free agency so we can focus on the higher priced positions of need in the draft.

Bryan:They've signed guys like Alfred Morris and still used a first-round pick on Ezekiel Elliott. Front offices just don't look at things that way. When you have a chance to add players, you add players regardless of least or most expensive.