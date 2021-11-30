Mailbag: Getting Healthy After Thursday Night?

Is it feasible to believe we could enter the stretch run against the NFC East – two games against Washington, New York, Philly and the game against the Cardinals with all three of DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory healthy? Not looking past the Saints but those last five games might decide if we win the division or not! — BOBBY EVANS / COMANCHE, TX

David: I'm always going to be cautious about trying to predict return times, but I think that's a realistic hope. DeMarcus Lawrence at least has a chance to play in New Orleans, while Gregory and Gallimore are ramping their activity up. I think it's at least possible that all three will be back Dec. 12 against Washington. And if not that, then Dec. 19 in New York. I know people are antsy for all three to be back. But even if it's a couple more weeks, I think all three should be available for the last four or five games of the regular season.

Nick: I hate to be a downer for that, but it just feels like a 90's rap lyric "if it ain't one thing it's another" as I'm sure I've given you the radio edit. But you know what I mean. It's just always something. So yeah, if Gregory and D-Law and Gallimore all come back, who else got hurt? My point is that the Cowboys are going to have to figure out ways to win games despite the issues that always seem to pop up. Yeah, that could be great if they all return and ready to go.

With the recent news that Trysten Hill has been suspended, I'm curious for your thoughts on how best to replace him. It seems that Neville Gallimore isn't quite ready, so who's the best bet to step in effectively? — TED LOGAN / SALEM, OR

David: Gallimore might have really good timing, as it turns out. He's not going to be available Thursday night, but it's at least encouraging to think they could have an experienced starter back in the fold. As for the Saints game, I'd guess we'll see a familiar duo of Osa Odighizuwa and Justin Hamilton, with maybe some more snaps for Quinton Bohanna. Perhaps Chauncey Golston could chip in, as well.