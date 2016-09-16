Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Getting Ryan Davis Ready? Byron Jones' Performance So Far?

Sep 16, 2016 at 01:52 AM

JUSTIN OSWALTFARR WEST, UTAH
Given our depleted status along the defensive line, do you see Ryan Davis getting some playing time against the Redskins? And if so, do you believe he can make an impact in Marinelli's scheme?

Bryan: I don't see Ryan Davis playing this week. In future weeks I do believe he will get an opportunity but he's not ready now. I have to say I like what they've done with Davis and Zach Moore on the practice squad. In my view, they've added two players that have rush ability.

David:If the Cowboys were depleted by injuries, I might expect to see Davis this weekend. But Jack Crawford looks like he'll be able to play, so I think they'll go forward with the same group as last week. I am intrigued by his ability, though. Once he gets up to speed I think he'll be a solid member of the rotation.

FELIPE REYESBOULDER, CO
I'm curious on how you guys think Byron Jones graded out against the Giants. And also how do you think he will do against Washington?

Bryan: Byron Jones didn't have the crushing hit like J.J. Wilcox but he was where he needed to be in coverage. Against the Redskins, Jones will play a much bigger role in having to play
in coverage on Jordan Reed, and, as we have seen in the past, that's where he excelled.

David:I thought Byron looked good last week. Unfortunately for him, he's going to be judged purely on the number of takeaways he provides, and he hasn't gotten one yet. It's going to be hard for him to get picks working against a big body like Jordan Reed, but this will be a good opportunity for him to remind everyone how good he is at taking away tight ends.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising