Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Going For Two More Often? Zeke's Workload As A Rookie?

Jun 28, 2016 at 02:23 AM

BRETT JEPSENVOLGA, SOUTH DAKOTA

With Zeke "The Freak" and this outstanding offensive line, do you see the Cowboys going for two more often, even though Dan Bailey is pretty much guaranteed?*

Bryan:No. That's really not Jason Garrett's style. Whether you like it or not – he's a by the book coach and that will not change.

David:That's an interesting point, and I think you'll start to see some of that around the NFL. The more time teams have to research and weigh the risks, I think it'll ultimately lead to some outside-the-box thinking. That said, I think that goes against every fiber of Jason Garrett's DNA. I'd be surprised if that was a decision he was willing to make on a regular basis.

AARON WOOLSEYSACREMENTO, CA
Now with McFadden out for some time, the tailback position is between Morris and Elliott? Say Elliott gets first string. Should we be concerned about his workload in his rookie season?

Bryan:You drafted him to play. If you have to hand him the ball a thousand times to win games – do it. The way that this league is set up you have these players for four to five years unless it is a quarterback. Use them up then go draft another one.

David:For starters, I don't think it's even a question that Elliott will be first string, and I'd say that even if McFadden was 100 percent healthy. To your second point, I don't think "concerned" is the word I'd use, but it's definitely something I'd be mindful of. DeMarco Murray got 83 percent of the carries for this team in 2014, and he finished with more than 400 total touches. That's a tad much for anyone, let alone a rookie. Fortunately, the Cowboys have vastly superior depth at the position this year. I think Zeke will finish with roughly 280-300 carries, which would put him right around 18-20 per game. That should leave plenty of carries for Morris and McFadden to get involved.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising