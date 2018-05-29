Mailbag: Guessing At The Tight End Production? Taco's Development?

DAVID NYSTROM

LOUDON, TN

*Of the TEs on the roster, who do you see leading in catches, yards and TDs? And what do those numbers look like?*

Bryan: Geoff Swaim. 48 receptions. 543 yards. 3 touchdowns.

David:My guess is that you're going to see the workload split between two or three guys, rather than one player accounting for everything. I lean toward thinking that Geoff Swaim will be the starter, and my guess is that he catches something like 36 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

EMERY LABERTRANDIE

ANSONIA, CT

How has Taco looked in OTAs after a full year in an NFL strength and conditioning program? What do you think we can expect from him this season in terms of growth and production?

Bryan: We've seen him for one practice and he moved around well. The played him at left end the majority of the snaps with the first unit. Physically looks good but can't say that he's put on a ton of weight. Always going to be about his technique.