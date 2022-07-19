Mailbag: How Markquese Bell Contributes in 2022?

Nick: I think at this point, he's done everything he can do for an undrafted rookie in the offseason with no pads on. He's impressed the coaches, the scouts and even the media has noticed. He's made those flash plays that we're all looking for. But now, it's time to see what he's got at camp. Let's see how he mixes in with the defense if he gets those opportunities in the team portion of camp. Even with 1-on-1, with the fans watching, how does he stack up against the tight ends and running backs in open space? So he's done a nice job to this point. But we're about to find out what he's really got. But to be cliche, it's definitely in the "so far, so good" category.