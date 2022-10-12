Mailbag: How To Stop Eagles' Running Attack?

The Cowboys did outstanding against the Rams and held them to 38 yards on the ground. The Eagles are a better running team, probably better than the Giants if you compare Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts, and the Cowboys had issues with the Giants' running game. What do they do different to stop the Eagles? – MICHAEL SHAFER / SPARKS, NV

Kyle: I'd agree that Philly compares more to the Giants rushing attack than they would to Los Angeles. That Rams offensive line wasn't able to establish any leverage and I'm not anticipating that being a problem for the Eagles. Where New York really hurt the Dallas run defense was outside the tackles. Getting to the edge and taking advantage of how overly aggressive the Cowboys front seven is at times, was just how they tallied most of their 167 yards on the ground. This week the cornerbacks off the edge and the outside containment has to build on their Week 5 success and continue improving. Additionally, the linebackers have to stay disciplined with their eyes and stay true to their assignments as Philidelphia looks to confuse them on their run-pass-options.