Mailbag: Impact Of Returning Defensive Players; Dak's Throwing Accuracy

Anthony Hitchens, Sean Lee, Chidobe Awuzie, Nolan Carroll and David Irving all should be available in the next week or two. Hopefully this will help a defense that seems worn down already and it's only the fourth game. How will these returning players impact the 46-man roster and playing time?

David: If there's one thing I think can help this defense, it's returning Hitchens and Lee into this lineup. We know the caliber of player Lee is, and I really thought Hitchens was ready to take a step forward before he got hurt. I think Jaylon Smith has made remarkable progress in the past four months, but his deficiencies in pass coverage were on full display in this game against the Rams.

Rob:I believe they'll still find snaps for Jaylon, but Hitchens' experience and movement will help this defense when he returns. Irving had big moments at both defensive end and tackle last season, but I wonder if he'll help more on the interior when he returns from suspension, though we did see Tyrone Crawford get some work at tackle against the Rams. As long as they're healthy, I think Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis need to play as much as possible. Game reps is the best way for them to really improve given the preseason time they missed.

What can Prescott do regarding his throwing accuracy? There were many throws yesterday, especially late in the game, where throws were off and ended drives. That can be the difference between winning and losing. It's one of the most important aspects of quarterback play. He must get better in this area.

David: I actually asked Dak about this on Sunday evening, and he said his best bet was simply to take more reps. Honestly, it's a pretty tough question to answer. It's obvious that he's had some issues throwing the ball accurately – but we also know he's done plenty of work on this over the last six months. My best guess is that a lot of his innacurate throws could be fixed by simply taking a deep breath and making sure his mechanics are right during the heat of the moment.