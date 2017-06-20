Mailbag: Impact Of This Rookie Class? Most Intriguing Player At Camp?

KEN YANTISLAKE CHARLES, LA

I know it's very early, but minicamps are over and what is your gut feeling of this year's rookie class overall (drafted and undrafted)? Do you feel it will be an above average class, average, or below average?

Bryan: I really do like these kids in the secondary and I think they will contribute from the start. I do have my concerns for Taco and what the expectations are for him. Think it's going to take some time.

David:Just as a general rule, you're probably going to be disappointed if you're comparing any rookie class to last year. That just doesn't happen very often. Having said that, I think this class has four guys who can make early contributions in Taco Charlton, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Ryan Switzer. Of all those guys, I like Awuzie's odds to play the biggest role as a rookie.

RANDY SNYDERNEWALLA, OK

When the players finally practice full contact in training camp, who are you most interested in seeing perform and why?

Bryan: Jaylon Smith. If he can't take on blockers and shed to make tackles, then he's going to have a hard time playing. If he's able to do those things then he should be fine.