Mailbag: Interest In Tim Jennings? Possibility Of Acquiring RGIII?

If RGIII were to get cut, would the Cowboys take a chance on him and bring him in as a backup. Let him learn behind Romo, watch and learn, then give him another shot again?*

Nick: The answer to your question, is yes. Yes, the Cowboys would take a chance on getting a player with that talent, if he's available and not too pricey. If they're going to do that with Weeden, they'd do it for a Heisman winner from Texas who beat them twice as a rookie just a few years ago. However, I still don't see the Redskins doing that. They will probably explore a trade if anything. But Jerry Jones will always look to add talent in here, regardless of the position.