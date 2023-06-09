Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is 7 Weeks Too Long For a Break?

Jun 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

20230510_Dak-Offseason

I get that it is a very long season and I get that a break is needed before training camp, but seven weeks? These younger guys especially barely get started and then take nearly a two-month break. It's like teachers saying the first two months of the school year is spent trying to get the kids back, knowledge-wise, to where they were at the end of the previous school year. What do you think? – Allen Sharkey/Skiatook, OK

Nick Eatman: It's hard to answer the question because it's nearly impossible not to consider your own personal situation into the mix. Seven weeks of a break for the team means seven weeks off for us as well. Not that there's not work to do, but it's a good time to recharge the batteries and get ready for the grind of camp and the regular season. As for the rust factor, I think you have to remember what training camp looks like now. It's pretty light compared to the past. There are a lot more off days and more breaks even when camp starts. So I don't think it matters too much. Remember that camp begins on July 24 and the season on Sept. 10. My math says that's about 48 days. Hmm, what do you know? About seven weeks. So if that's long enough to get rusty, I bet it's long enough to get ready to play.

Mickey: Have never been a proponent of this extended vacation time between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, and for the majority of the Cowboys players six weeks later. Now for the Cowboys rookies this year the lag time will only be five weeks since those youngins are scheduled to be here at The Star next week. But always thought they should start the OTAs and minicamp practices later so they could then just transition into training camp seamlessly. Then again, they also need to give the coaches some time, and that certainly would occur in the spring with the draft taking place. And you would sure hate to draft a bunch of guys the end of April and then not have them in the building until like July.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Much Better Can Micah Parsons Get?

Micah Parsons said this week he's interested more in the "impact" than the actual sacks. Is it possible for him to get even better?

news

Mailbag: Who Do You See Making Improvements?

Is there a player or two that you've either seen make improvement or you're hoping will make a big jump this year?

news

Mailbag: Does No Contact At Mini-Camp Hurt?

How do teams get a good read on these players in the offseason when they barely have contact drills? Does this hurt the development?

news

Mailbag: Can Joseph Find Success As A Nickel?

Will Kelvin Joseph find a home at slot corner? Or is he destined to be a special teams ace?

news

Mailbag: Will Rested Turpin Get Offensive Snaps?

Finally, KaVontae Turpin will get some rest this offseason. Do you think that will help him get more snaps on offense?

news

Mailbag: Long-Term Deal With Pollard Needed?

Wouldn't it be smarter to try and get a long-term deal done with Pollard as well, even before the other big contracts to sign?

news

Mailbag: Despite Rule Change, Is 3rd QB Worth It?

The NFL recently made a rule change to give teams the option to keep a third QB in uniform. But he still takes up a roster spot. Is that a good idea?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Consider Hopkins?

Now that he's been released by the Cardinals, should the Cowboys make a play to acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins?

news

Mailbag: Reason For Concern At Left Guard?

We've lost our starting left guard two years in a row. Why isn't this a bigger concern this offseason?

news

Mailbag: Who Are You Excited To See In OTAs?

Who are you most excited to see during these OTA workouts? Are there any players in particular you feel need to have a good showing?

news

Mailbag: Bringing An Edge Back To The OL?

In listening to Zack Martin talk about the new O-line coach,  he mentioned they needed to get their "edge" back. Was this a big problem in recent year?

Advertising