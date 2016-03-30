Mailbag: Is Backup Offensive Tackle Still A Need? Deepest Positions In The Draft?

JEREMY JOHNSONWOOD DALE, IL

How prepared would the team be if Doug Free went down in 2016? Given his age and recent injury history should they be targeting a tackle with a higher round pick? Would they consider moving La'el Collins to tackle if Free was lost for significant time?

Bryan:They did re-sign Charles Brown who has starting experience but the best option would be the development of Chaz Green who was a third-round selection in the 2015 Draft. From all indications, Green was making progress on the scout team once he returned from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Rob:Can't forget about Chaz Green, who does have guard experience but was considered a likely candidate for the backup swing tackle spot after the 2015 draft until he underwent hip surgery and essentially had a redshirt rookie season. You can't spend high draft picks on every position, and at this point, backup tackle isn't as high of a priority as most other positions on offense. As Bryan mentioned, Charles Brown is back on a one-year deal and he has experience.

DAVID MCLAUGHLINTORONTO, ONTARIO

Which position of need -- say QB, DE, RB -- will see the lowest drop-off in talent as the draft progresses from the first round through to the third? In other words, which position could you most likely pass on with the fourth pick and still get a very good player at that position later on? Does that figure into decision making?

Bryan:The positions you listed are possible. I would also add cornerbacks to that group as well. The middle of the draft is going to offer teams the opportunity to really help themselves. I had some difficult decisions on whether to put players in rounds 2-4.