Mailbag: Jeff Heath's Roster Spot? Will Escobar Break Out?

JASON ARROW

Where is Jeff Heath? With Byron Jones and Corey White seeing snaps at both corner and safety, is there enough room for Jeff Heath on the roster? I know he has been a solid special teams contributor, but I'm afraid when the music stops playing,, there won't be a chair left for him.

Bryan: Heath is getting more work at safety than Jones and White are at safety. Had a really nice break and interception on the ball in 7-on-7 on Saturday. Coaches still view him as a good option as a backup behind either Church or Wilcox. Has really improved on his ability to make plays.

David:Maybe it won't last, but at this point in time, I'd consider Heath the No. 3 safety on this roster. His combination of experience and special teams skills makes him a valuable asset. Over the course of the preseason, I'd say it's possible Jones passes him. But I don't think Jeff Heath is in any danger of losing his roster spot.

CODY COLSTON

What are the chances that Gavin Escobar will finally have that breakout season that has been expected of him considering his second-round draft position? He's shown flashes in the past. Will he consistently make plays this season?

Bryan:There have been some snaps in camp where the coaches have asked him to be more than just a flex player and do more inline work. It was puzzling to see him though not get the opportunity during the goal line period when the first offense was on the field and John Wetzel lined up in that spot as the third tight end. I wouldn't focus on where he was selected because I believe we are past that point but focus on the number of plays that he makes when given the chance.